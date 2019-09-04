Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:FEDU)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19, approximately 466 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 32,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 million, a PE ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 0.08.

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:FEDU) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,915,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,306 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 16.08% of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:FEDU)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including competition workshops and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

