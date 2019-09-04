Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Shares Bought by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Franco Nevada by 10.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,330,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,750 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 1.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,583,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,750,000 after buying an additional 35,747 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,472,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,954,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 7.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,440,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,121,000 after buying an additional 94,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 2.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,284,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,330,000 after buying an additional 35,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Franco Nevada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.54 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.65.

Franco Nevada stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.33. 26,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,772. Franco Nevada Corp has a fifty-two week low of $58.26 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.72, a PEG ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Franco Nevada’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.439 per share. This is a boost from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.47%.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

