Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €79.54 ($92.49).

Several research firms recently weighed in on FME. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.30 ($99.19) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.26 ($0.30) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €61.40 ($71.40). 695,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €68.12. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €55.44 ($64.47) and a twelve month high of €91.74 ($106.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.23.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

