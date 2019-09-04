G4S (LON:GFS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $201.38

G4S plc (LON:GFS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $201.38 and traded as high as $177.10. G4S shares last traded at $177.10, with a volume of 3,074,494 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective (up previously from GBX 200 ($2.61)) on shares of G4S in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of G4S to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of G4S from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 224.50 ($2.93).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 68.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 181.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 201.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.59 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. G4S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

