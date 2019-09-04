GambleCoin (GMCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3,144.00

GambleCoin (CURRENCY:GMCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. GambleCoin has a total market capitalization of $3,144.00 and $15.00 worth of GambleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GambleCoin has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One GambleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000061 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GambleCoin Profile

GMCN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2018. GambleCoin’s total supply is 10,936,140 coins and its circulating supply is 9,860,591 coins. GambleCoin’s official Twitter account is @GMCN_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GambleCoin is /r/GambleCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GambleCoin’s official website is gamblecoin.fun.

GambleCoin Coin Trading

GambleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GambleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GambleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GambleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

