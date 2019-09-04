Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $197.52

Genel Energy PLC (LON:GENL)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $197.52 and traded as low as $180.00. Genel Energy shares last traded at $185.20, with a volume of 524,338 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on GENL shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genel Energy in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 305 ($3.99) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.78, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 183.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 197.44. The company has a market capitalization of $514.02 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Genel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.08%.

Genel Energy Company Profile (LON:GENL)

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

