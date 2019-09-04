Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $570.08 Million

Analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report sales of $570.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $587.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $557.05 million. Generac reported sales of $559.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.96 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. Robert W. Baird upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.83.

GNRC traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.90. 12,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19. Generac has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $78.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

In related news, insider Russell S. Minick sold 10,328 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $763,342.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,755.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 7,587 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $542,015.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of Generac by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Generac by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 302,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

