Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.60

Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLCNF)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.60 and traded as low as $2.91. Glencore shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 4,107 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

