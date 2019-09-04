Global Social Chain (GSC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.40 Million

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $109,978.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Rfinex, OKEx, HADAX and Indodax.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00205921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.06 or 0.01262038 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017371 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00085751 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00019385 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 543,412,930 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Rfinex, HADAX and Indodax.

