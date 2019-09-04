Golem (GNT) Price Hits $0.0600 on Top Exchanges

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Golem token can currently be purchased for about $0.0600 or 0.00000569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, WazirX, BigONE and Cobinhood. Golem has a market capitalization of $57.91 million and $2.47 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00205153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.72 or 0.01248158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00086014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00016949 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00019405 BTC.

About Golem

Golem’s launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 964,450,000 tokens. The official website for Golem is golem.network. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Ethfinex, BitMart, Bittrex, BigONE, Liqui, Gate.io, Cryptopia, Cobinhood, Livecoin, Binance, OKEx, Tux Exchange, Vebitcoin, CoinExchange, Zebpay, DragonEX, Bithumb, Braziliex, BitBay, Mercatox, ABCC, Koinex, Huobi, Bitbns, YoBit, Coinbe, WazirX, GOPAX, Iquant, HitBTC, Tidex, Poloniex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.