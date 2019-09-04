Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$70.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$65.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GRT.UN. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$69.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$72.00 to C$71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.58.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$64.59. 51,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,930. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$52.37 and a 1 year high of C$64.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.62, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$62.06.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

