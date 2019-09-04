Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.33

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and traded as low as $19.57. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 7,750 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%.

In other Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund news, insider B. Scott Minerd sold 2,000 shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $42,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 5,488.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

