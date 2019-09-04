Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Position Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 228,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 42,726 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $27,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at $3,947,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $975,000. Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 13.5% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 15.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 153,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 121.1% during the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 50,295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 27,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAE shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.67.

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $42,489.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 50,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $6,990,926.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,287 shares of company stock valued at $9,717,783 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

HAE stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.16 and a 200 day moving average of $105.25. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.82 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

