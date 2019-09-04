Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) Given $18.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $18.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hamilton Beach Brands an industry rank of 65 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Hamilton Beach Brands news, Director Gregory H. Trepp bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory E. Salyers bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $36,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 9,721.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 19.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the first quarter valued at $455,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

HBB traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $14.38. 64,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,719. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.02. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $29.35.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $148.43 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 33.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

