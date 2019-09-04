HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $45.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $51.31. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $61.46.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

