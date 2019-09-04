Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.25

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 6674 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $15.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Haymaker Acquisition in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Haymaker Acquisition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61.

About Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW)

There is no company description available for OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd.

