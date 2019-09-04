Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.74

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.74 and traded as high as $31.45. Haynes International shares last traded at $31.28, with a volume of 3,065 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $373.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $126.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.14 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is -1,257.14%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 219,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Haynes International by 16.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Haynes International by 882.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Haynes International by 87.7% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 19,234 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Haynes International in the first quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

