Head-To-Head Comparison: Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) and Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) and Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Afya and Laureate Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Afya 0 1 3 0 2.75 Laureate Education 0 0 5 0 3.00

Afya presently has a consensus target price of $29.55, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Laureate Education has a consensus target price of $22.20, suggesting a potential upside of 23.61%. Given Afya’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Afya is more favorable than Laureate Education.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Afya and Laureate Education’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Afya N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Laureate Education $3.35 billion 1.20 $370.07 million ($0.03) -598.67

Laureate Education has higher revenue and earnings than Afya.

Profitability

This table compares Afya and Laureate Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Afya N/A N/A N/A Laureate Education 28.57% -0.85% -0.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.4% of Laureate Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Laureate Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Laureate Education beats Afya on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools. It offers health sciences courses, which comprise medicine, dentistry, nursing, radiology, psychology, pharmacy, physical education, physiotherapy, nutrition, and biomedicine; and degree programs and courses in other subjects and disciplines, including undergraduate and post graduate courses in business administration, accounting, law, physical education, civil engineering, industrial engineering, and pedagogy. In addition, the company provides medical preparatory courses and other continuing medical education services through its online platform; and develops and sells electronically distributed educational courses on medicine science, and related printed and technological educational content. As of June 24, 2019, its network consisted of 23 operating campuses, 21 of which are undergraduate and graduate medical school campuses. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs. It also operates online institutions that offer professional degree programs primarily for the working adults with undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

