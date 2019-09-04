Head-To-Head Comparison: Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) & Rayonier (NYSE:RYN)

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) and Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Colony Credit Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.6%. Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Colony Credit Real Estate pays out 248.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rayonier pays out 136.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Colony Credit Real Estate and Rayonier’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Credit Real Estate $115.54 million 14.23 -$168.50 million $0.70 18.27 Rayonier $816.10 million 4.27 $102.22 million $0.79 34.00

Rayonier has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Credit Real Estate. Colony Credit Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and Rayonier, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Credit Real Estate 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rayonier 1 2 1 0 2.00

Colony Credit Real Estate currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.64%. Rayonier has a consensus price target of $31.19, indicating a potential upside of 16.10%. Given Colony Credit Real Estate’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Colony Credit Real Estate is more favorable than Rayonier.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Credit Real Estate and Rayonier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Credit Real Estate -269.57% 1.74% 0.57% Rayonier 9.28% 4.18% 2.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.6% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Rayonier shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Rayonier shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Colony Credit Real Estate has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rayonier has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rayonier beats Colony Credit Real Estate on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. in June 2018. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.8 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (378,000 acres) and New Zealand (408,000 acres).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.