Head to Head Comparison: Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) vs. Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Monolithic Power Systems and Analog Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monolithic Power Systems 0 1 5 0 2.83 Analog Devices 0 6 12 0 2.67

Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus price target of $150.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.01%. Analog Devices has a consensus price target of $110.59, indicating a potential upside of 3.96%. Given Analog Devices’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Analog Devices is more favorable than Monolithic Power Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Analog Devices has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Monolithic Power Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Monolithic Power Systems pays out 66.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Analog Devices pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Monolithic Power Systems has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Analog Devices has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Analog Devices is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and Analog Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monolithic Power Systems 17.51% 16.60% 13.36% Analog Devices 24.71% 17.87% 9.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of Analog Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Analog Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and Analog Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monolithic Power Systems $582.38 million 10.86 $105.27 million $2.39 61.20 Analog Devices $6.20 billion 6.34 $1.50 billion $5.94 17.91

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Monolithic Power Systems. Analog Devices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monolithic Power Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Analog Devices beats Monolithic Power Systems on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment. The company also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination applications. The company sells its products through third-party distributors, and resellers, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronic manufacturing service providers in China, Taiwan, Europe, Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices. The company was founded by Raymond P. Stata and Matthew Lorber in 1965 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

