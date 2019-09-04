HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.06

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from HICL Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:HICL opened at GBX 164.32 ($2.15) on Wednesday. HICL Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170.30 ($2.23). The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 12.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 162.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 139.09.

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile

HICL Infrastructure Company Limited specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

