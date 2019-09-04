Highcroft Investments (LON:HCFT) Shares Up 2.2%

Highcroft Investments plc (LON:HCFT) shares shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 920 ($12.02) and last traded at GBX 920 ($12.02), 1,944 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 690% from the average session volume of 246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 900 ($11.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.54 million and a P/E ratio of 15.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 901.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 903.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Highcroft Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.83%.

Highcroft Investments PLC is a Real Estate Investment Trust with a premium listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (Stock Code: HCFT). The group owns a portfolio of commercial properties based in England and Wales. Highcroft aims to deliver sustainable income and capital growth for its shareholders through accretive asset management initiatives and the recycling of capital.

