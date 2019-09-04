HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Position Boosted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HFC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HFC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,552. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average of $47.18. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers bought 2,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,453.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price objective on HollyFrontier and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.41.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

