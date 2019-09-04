Holo 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9.23 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. Holo has a market cap of $107.69 million and $9.23 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Liqui, ABCC and Binance. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00208537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.01269703 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00086599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00017027 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020260 BTC.

About Holo

Holo’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,214,575,156 tokens. The official website for Holo is holochain.org. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Holo Token Trading

Holo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Fatbtc, WazirX, Bilaxy, OOOBTC, Binance, Hotbit, ABCC, Liqui and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

