Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,748 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 262.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HMC traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.32. 17,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,559. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.24.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $36.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.209 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honda Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.