Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) Shares Up 0.8%

Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.68 and last traded at $48.61, 8,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 17,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 31,789 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.