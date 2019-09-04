Hoylecohen LLC Has $9.04 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.6% of Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 86,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 300,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,598,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,412,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.94.

In related news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $109.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,964,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,833,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.82 and its 200 day moving average is $109.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $119.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.