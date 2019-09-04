Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) Stock Holdings Raised by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,217 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned 0.29% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCFT. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 38,027 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hunt Companies Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $3.28. 2,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $77.63 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.