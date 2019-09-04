IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,924. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 0.85. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.11 and a 12-month high of $292.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $620.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.10 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 765.45%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Lane sold 17,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $4,743,500.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 9,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.86, for a total transaction of $2,386,349.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,305 shares of company stock worth $19,402,442 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $300.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $282.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.67.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

