IG GRP HOLDINGS/S (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

IG GRP HOLDINGS/S (OTCMKTS:IGGHY)’s share price rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91.

About IG GRP HOLDINGS/S (OTCMKTS:IGGHY)

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

