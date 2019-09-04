Ignition (IC) Trading Up 16.4% Over Last Week

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Ignition coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last week, Ignition has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $108,293.00 and approximately $431.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00019507 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001922 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00149066 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,606.19 or 1.00009229 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002835 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000449 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,076,534 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,210 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

