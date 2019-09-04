IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 613,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.15% of IHS Markit worth $39,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in IHS Markit by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in IHS Markit by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INFO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

In other news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $1,619,699.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,830,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $9,763,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,467 shares in the company, valued at $17,539,607.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,483 shares of company stock worth $19,436,699 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.22. The stock had a trading volume of 34,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,150. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

