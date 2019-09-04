II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) to post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. II-VI reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.29. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on II-VI in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.27.

In related news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,759.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at $5,626,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in II-VI by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,278,000 after purchasing an additional 75,549 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in II-VI during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in II-VI during the first quarter valued at $985,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in II-VI by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 22,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

II-VI stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.75. 14,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,561. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average of $37.55. II-VI has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

