IMI plc (LON:IMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

IMI plc (LON:IMI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,067 ($13.94).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of IMI stock traded up GBX 13.60 ($0.18) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 999.20 ($13.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,118. IMI has a one year low of GBX 867.50 ($11.34) and a one year high of GBX 1,229 ($16.06). The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 985.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 987.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.90 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. IMI’s payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

