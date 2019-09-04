Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $45.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Immunic an industry rank of 95 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMUX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,731,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth $804,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.02. 3,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,744. Immunic has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $325.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.59.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.80). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

