IMV (TSE:IMV) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Imv Inc (TSE:IMV) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.55 and last traded at C$3.58, approximately 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 44,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.60.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.63. The company has a market cap of $181.19 million and a PE ratio of -6.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.75.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Imv Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMV Company Profile (TSE:IMV)

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.

