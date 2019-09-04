Incent (INCNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.90 Million

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, Incent has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Incent has a total market capitalization of $8.90 million and approximately $17,414.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001823 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Liqui.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00206489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.01250365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00086092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00016688 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00019606 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,571 tokens. Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Liqui, Bittrex, Livecoin and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

