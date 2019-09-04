INMAX (INX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16,394.00

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. In the last week, INMAX has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One INMAX token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002032 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. INMAX has a total market capitalization of $804,608.00 and $16,394.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get INMAX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00208230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.31 or 0.01265033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00086858 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017031 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020285 BTC.

About INMAX

INMAX launched on September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,780,908 tokens. INMAX’s official website is inmax.live. INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex.

INMAX Token Trading

INMAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INMAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INMAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.