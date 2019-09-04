Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.28

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.28 and last traded at C$15.26, with a volume of 48318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.08.

INE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.07.

The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 676.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.41.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

