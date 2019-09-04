Innova (INN) Trading Down 1% This Week

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a market capitalization of $31,947.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Innova has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000418 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. The official website for Innova is innovacoin.info. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

Innova Coin Trading

Innova can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

