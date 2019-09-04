Insider Buying: Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) President Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) President Fleetwood S. Hassell purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $40,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,327.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BKSC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.74. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,566. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bank of SC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.19.

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Bank of SC had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank of SC stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,532 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.19% of Bank of SC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Bank of SC Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

