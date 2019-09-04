Insider Buying: Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) Insider Purchases 8,000 Shares of Stock

Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CLBK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.20. 249,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,097. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44. Columbia Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.45.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $47.62 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 971.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Financial during the first quarter worth $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 287.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Financial during the second quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Columbia Financial during the second quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point cut Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

