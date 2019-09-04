Insider Buying: South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Director Kyle R. Wargo acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $14,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SPFI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,080. South Plains Financial has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $18.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.54 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. 20.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on South Plains Financial in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on South Plains Financial in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

About South Plains Financial

There is no company description available for South Plains Financial Inc

