Insider Buying: Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) insider Robert Lawrence Lane acquired 10,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVA traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.83. 229,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,589. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

