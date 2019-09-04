Insider Buying: Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) SVP Purchases 1,400 Shares of Stock

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) SVP James Pribble acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $29,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

THR traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,527. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $711.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.46. Thermon Group Holdings Inc has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $26.81.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.35 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 5.10%. Thermon Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 229.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Thermon Group during the first quarter worth $169,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Thermon Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Thermon Group during the first quarter worth $263,000.

THR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

