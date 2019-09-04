Insider Selling: Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells 170,432 Shares of Stock

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 170,432 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $14,360,600.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $81.78. 803,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,714. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.36. Avalara Inc has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $94.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Avalara had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avalara Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.04.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.