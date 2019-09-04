Insider Selling: Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT) Insider Sells 16,390 Shares of Stock

Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT) insider Richard Richards sold 16,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.30 ($1.63), for a total transaction of A$37,697.00 ($26,735.46).

Richard Richards also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Beach Energy alerts:

On Friday, August 30th, Richard Richards sold 25,000 shares of Beach Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.40 ($1.70), for a total transaction of A$60,000.00 ($42,553.19).

BPT stock remained flat at $A$2.39 ($1.70) during midday trading on Wednesday. 18,762,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,360,000. Beach Energy Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$1.28 ($0.90) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.47 ($1.75). The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$1.98 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Beach Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.