Insider Selling: Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) General Counsel Sells 4,704 Shares of Stock

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) General Counsel Michael W. Mccurdy sold 4,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $65,997.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael W. Mccurdy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Michael W. Mccurdy sold 2,574 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $38,326.86.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.80. 129,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,685. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $70.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,515,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,045,000 after purchasing an additional 122,805 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 34,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 19,240 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 915.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 18,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRKL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $16.00 price target on Brookline Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

