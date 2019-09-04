Insider Selling: Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) CRO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) CRO Aaron Katz sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 280,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,191,381.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Aaron Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elastic alerts:

On Friday, July 5th, Aaron Katz sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $1,943,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Aaron Katz sold 35,000 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $2,781,450.00.

ESTC stock traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,841,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,223. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.52. Elastic NV has a 12-month low of $58.55 and a 12-month high of $104.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.33.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $89.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.49 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 41.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.18%. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Elastic NV will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.