Insider Selling: FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Director Sells 3,597 Shares of Stock

FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Director James H. Graves sold 3,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $357,290.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,947.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:FCFS traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $98.65. The stock had a trading volume of 111,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,056. FirstCash Inc has a twelve month low of $66.28 and a twelve month high of $106.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.07.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in FirstCash by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.